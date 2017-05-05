IPL 2017: Match 42: Highlights: Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions

New Delhi, May 4: Delhi Daredevils (DD) thrashed Gujarat Lions (GL) by 7 wickets to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs in the match 42 of IPL 2017. [Match Scorecard]
DD's young southpaw Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent 97 and Sanju Samson scored 61 to guide them to a comfortable win. [Match Report]
Batting first, Gujarat posted a mammoth total of 208 courtesy Suresh Raina's 77 and Dinesh Karthik's 65. But thanks to the two youngsters Delhi chased down the total in just 17.3 overs.[Twitterati lionize Pant]
Here are the highlights from Delhi Vs Gujarat match:
# Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to field first
# Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum opened the innings for Gujarat Lions
# Gujarat lost both their openers in the first two balls of the second over of Kagiso Rabada
# Suresh Raina was dropped twice in Rabada's over for 0 and 2 by Marlon Samuels and Shreyas Iyer
# Gujarat Lions were 58/2 after powerplay
# Suresh Raina scored his half-century in the 9th over
# Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik's 100-run partnership came in the 12 over
# Dinesh Karthik scored his half-century in the 13th overs
# Suresh Raina was dismissed in the 14th over for 77, run out Rabada
# Raina and Karthik stitched 133 runs partnership for the second wicket
# Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the 15th over for 65 thanks to a stunning catch for Corey Anderson
# Gujarat Lions posted 208/7 in 20 overs.
# Karun Nair and Sanju Samson opened the innings for Delhi Daredevils
# Karun Nair departed for just 12 runs
# Rishabh Pant started his innings in a fiery mood
# Delhi were 63/1 after the powerplay
# Rishabh Pant scored his half-century in the 9th over in just 27 balls
# After 10 overs the home side were 113/1
# Sanju Samson completed his half-century in the 12th over in just 24 balls
# Samson departed for 61 off 31 balls, dismissed by Jadeja
# Samson and Pant formed a 143 runs partnership for the second wicket
# Rishabh Pant departed for 97 of Basil Thampi's delivery
# Delhi chased down the total in just 17.3 overs beating Gujarat by 7 wickets
# Rishabh Pant was adjudged, Man of the Match for his brilliant 97.
OneIndia News