IPL 2017: Match 42: Highlights: Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions

New Delhi, May 4: Delhi Daredevils (DD) thrashed Gujarat Lions (GL) by 7 wickets to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs in the match 42 of IPL 2017. [Match Scorecard]

DD's young southpaw Rishabh Pant scored a magnificent 97 and Sanju Samson scored 61 to guide them to a comfortable win. [Match Report]

Batting first, Gujarat posted a mammoth total of 208 courtesy Suresh Raina's 77 and Dinesh Karthik's 65. But thanks to the two youngsters Delhi chased down the total in just 17.3 overs.[Twitterati lionize Pant]

Here are the highlights from Delhi Vs Gujarat match:

# Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to field first

# Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum opened the innings for Gujarat Lions

# Gujarat lost both their openers in the first two balls of the second over of Kagiso Rabada

# Suresh Raina was dropped twice in Rabada's over for 0 and 2 by Marlon Samuels and Shreyas Iyer

# Gujarat Lions were 58/2 after powerplay

# Suresh Raina scored his half-century in the 9th over

# Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik's 100-run partnership came in the 12 over

# Dinesh Karthik scored his half-century in the 13th overs

# Suresh Raina was dismissed in the 14th over for 77, run out Rabada

# Raina and Karthik stitched 133 runs partnership for the second wicket

# Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the 15th over for 65 thanks to a stunning catch for Corey Anderson

# Gujarat Lions posted 208/7 in 20 overs.

# Karun Nair and Sanju Samson opened the innings for Delhi Daredevils

# Karun Nair departed for just 12 runs

# Rishabh Pant started his innings in a fiery mood

# Delhi were 63/1 after the powerplay

# Rishabh Pant scored his half-century in the 9th over in just 27 balls

# After 10 overs the home side were 113/1

# Sanju Samson completed his half-century in the 12th over in just 24 balls

# Samson departed for 61 off 31 balls, dismissed by Jadeja

# Samson and Pant formed a 143 runs partnership for the second wicket

# Rishabh Pant departed for 97 of Basil Thampi's delivery

# Delhi chased down the total in just 17.3 overs beating Gujarat by 7 wickets

# Rishabh Pant was adjudged, Man of the Match for his brilliant 97.

OneIndia News