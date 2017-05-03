IPL 2017: Match 41 Highlights: Kolkata Vs Pune; Rahul Tripathi guides RPS to victory

Kolkata, May 3: Riding over opener Rahul Tripathi's 52-ball 93, Rising Pune Supergiant breached the fortress at Eden Gardens and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in an IPL game at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday (May 3).

Chasing a decent target of 156, Pune reached home quite comfortably and placed themselves at the third spot in the points-table to inch closer towards booking a play-off berth. [Match Scorecard]

Earlier, late exploits from Suryakumar Yadav and Colin de Grandhomme helped Kolkata post 155/8 against Pune.

Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Kolkata top order failed to but vital performances from Manish Pandey (37), Yadav (30* off 19) and de Grandhomme (36 off 16) helped the hosts post a respectable total against Pune.

Earlier, eyeing a victory against a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith won the toss and invited Gautam Gambhir to bat first.

As the Eden Gardens' pitch has favoured the team batting second, Smith had no second thoughts to chase. Pune are playing with the same Playing XI which featured against Gujarat Lions in the previous game.

Here are the highlights from the match between Kolkata and Pune:

# Dan Christian once again hit the winning runs for RPS, and that too with a six.

# Rahul Tripathi was the only batsman to score a fifty from both the sides.

# Tripathi scored 78 runs in boundaries - nine fours and seven sixes.

# Chris Woakes got wicket of Rahul Tripathi (93), it was his 100th T20 wicket.

# Substitute Rovman Powell took a diving catch at mid-wicket to bring Tripathi's innings to an end.

# Woakes picked up 3 wickets from his 4 overs and conceded just 18 runs.

# Kuldeep Yadav got rid of MS Dhoni for the second time in a row in the IPL 2017.

# Rahul Tripathi is now the highest run-getter in Powerplays, going past Warner's 238

# Tripathi's 47 off 18 balls is the quickest innings in the Powerplay this IPL (min 10 balls faced).

# Rahul Tripathi's strike-rate of 171 is the highest among all batsmen in the Poweprlay, with a condition of 40 balls faced.

# Ajinkya Rahane failed to shine once again with the bat as he was dismissed for 11.

# Steve Smith (9), Manoj Tiwary (8) and MS Dhoni (5) were the three Pune batters who failed to touch the double figure mark.

# Jaydev Unadkat removed Sunil Narine for duck in first over of the innings, it was wicket-maiden over.

# Sheldon Jackson was the second Kolkata wicket to fall.

# Jackson was dismissed hit-wicket after his feet touched the stumps.

# Gambhir was the third Kolkata wicket to fall, he could only score 24.

# Manish Pandey top scored for Kolkata with his 32-ball 37.

# 313 runs scored by Manish Pandey outside the Powerplay in IPL 2017, the highest among all batsmen.

# Grandhomme (36 of 19 balls) and Pandey (37 of 19 balls) stitched together a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket.

# 41 runs made by KKR in the Powerplay, is their second-slowest start this season, behind the 40 they made against Sunrisers.

# Jaydev Unadkat leaked 21 runs in the final over of his spell.

# Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16 not out) struck some lusty blows at the death.# Rahul Tripahi smashed 53 off 23 deliveries, fastest by an RPS batsman.

