IPL 2017: Match 41: Here is RPS likely Playing XI against KKR

Kolkata, May 3: Rising Pune Supergiant will be clashing with two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at latter's den in Kolkata's Eden Gardens in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 encounter on Wednesday (May 3).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

As the Supergiant are finally rising as they are placed at no. 4 in the points table and are coming back from two consecutive victories after being humiliated by the same opponents at home. (KKR Vs RPS: Preview)



SPD Smith

BA Stokes

Profile

Gallery

All Australia Players Recent Match Played: Rising Pune Supergiants won by 5 wickets Profile

Gallery

All England Players Recent Match Played: Rising Pune Supergiants won by 5 wickets

The Steve Smith-led side would be hoping to give Kolkata a taste of their own medicine by defeating Gautam Gambhir-led side in their own backyard.

But it is easier said than done for KKR are a force to reckon with in the ongoing tournament. They have lost just 3 of the 10 matches they have played and they look a very settled and balanced side in IPL 10.

Hence, challenging the supremacy of KKR in their den is going to be a daunting task for the RPS.

The bowling and opening, specially the form of Ajinkya Rahane, has been a concern for the Supergiant in the tournament so far. Their batting will once again be put to test on the tricky Eden Gardens track.

Therefore the RPS will have to put up a clinical and all-round performance against a dominant KKR if they wish to beat them at Eden Gardens.

Pune may have found their mojo in the final stage of the tournament but maintaining the winning momentum isn't going to be easy for the RPS.

KKR suffered their worst defeat in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be desperate to get back to winning ways as the league is entering its final stage.

They will now be under pressure to secure the magic number 16 and seal their place in the knock-out stage after Mumbai became the first team to secure a play-off berth.

Pune would be vary of the formidable KKR batting line-up and the pinch-hitter Sunil Narine, who has emerged as a dark horse for the KKR.

Kolkata lost just one game at home which was against Mumbai Indians, but that is a thing of the past.

Here is the likely RPS XI against RCB for tonight's encounter:

1. Ajinkya Rahane

2. Rahul Tripathi

3. Steve Smith (C)

4. Ben Stokes

5. Manoj Tiwary

6. MS Dhoni (wk)

7. Dan Christian

8. Shardul Thakur

9. Washington Sundar

10. Jaydev Unadkat

11. Imran Tahir

Pune Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

OneIndia News