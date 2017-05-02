IPL 2017: Match 40: Highlights: Delhi Vs Hyderabad; Yuvraj Singh slams 25th T20 fifty

New Delhi, May 2: Putting up an excellent display of batting in their run chase, Delhi Daredevils came back strongly to crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 clash here on Tuesday (May 2).

Chasing a target of 186 on a not so easy pitch, young Delhi batters stepped out and delivered to chase down the total with 5 balls to spare.



Young Delhi guns i.e. Sanju Samson (24 off 19), captain Karun Nair (39 off 20), Rishabh Pant (34 off 20) and Shreyas Iyer (33 off 25) along with Corey Anderson (41 off 24) fired to help their side notch up the win.

With this win, Delhi have kept their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

Yuvraj made most of the dropped chance by Sanju Samson, when he was batting at 30, and made Delhi pay for their sloppy piece of fielding at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

The southpaw was dropped by Samson at deep square leg went on to bring up his fifty in 34 balls as the visitors accumulated 71 runs in the last five overs.

Put into bat, skipper David Warner (30 from 21) and Shikhar Dhawan (28 from 17) gave the visitors a flying start before Mohammed Shami broke the partnership.

Earlier, Daredevils' stand-in captain Karun Nair won the toss and invited Sunrisers to bat first.

Team's captain Zaheer Khan has still not recovered from the injury and team would be missing the presence of their seasoned campaigner. Hosts Delhi made a couple of changes in their side against a dominant Hyderabad side.

Here are the highlights from the match between DD and SRH:

# In response to Sunrisers Hyderabad's 185/3, Delhi Daredevils scored 189/4 in 19.1 overs.

# Karun Nair registerd the first win as a captain of the IPL franchise.

# Delhi pacer Mohammed Shami was adjuged man of the match for his bowling effort 2/36.

# 41*-run partnership between Chris Moriss and Corey Anderson off 19 deliveries for the fifth wicket.

# With this win Delhi have 6 points and they kept their playoffs hopes alive.

# Delhi have come to the sixth spot in the points table with this win against defending champions.

# David Warner was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Shami for 30 in his very first over.

# Shikhar Dhawan was the second Hyderabad wicket to fall as he was removed by Amit Mishra for 28.

# Kane Williamson was the third Hyderabad wicket to be dismissed for 24 by Shami.

# Yuvraj Singh completed his fifty off 35 deliveries.

# This was Yuvraj Singh's 25th T20 fifty.

# Samson has made a right royal mess at deep square- dropped Yuvraj Singh for 29 off Chris Morris' delivery.

# All-rounder Moises Henriques (25 not out) played the perfect second fiddle to Yuvraj as the left-right combo added an unbeaten 93 runs for the fourth wicket from 51 deliveries.

# Rabada was the most expensive of the Delhi bowlers, he leaked 59 runs off his four overs.

