IPL 2017: Ben Stokes scores maiden century as RPS beat GL by 5 wickets

Pune, May 1: Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 103 off 63 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) beat Gujarat Lions (GL) by 5 wickets in the match 39 of IPL 2017.

While chasing, RPS lost their first 3 wickets for only 10 runs in 1.3 overs and they were in big trouble. MS Dhoni along with Ben Stokes formed a solid 76 runs partnership to give the team a much-needed stability.

After Dhoni's dismissal, the onus was on Stokes to see through the innings. The Englishman did not disappoint as he remained unbeaten on 103 to guide his team to glory.

Earlier in the first innings, leg-spinner Imran Tahir (3/27) and medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat (3/29) starred for Rising Pune Supergiant as they bowled out Gujarat Lions for 161 in 19.5 overs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday (May 1).

Gujarat got a very good start, with Brendon McCullum (45; 27b; 5x4, 2x6) and Ishan Kishan (31; 24b; 3x4, 2x6) putting up a 55-run stand for the opening wicket in six overs.

But Tahir's smart bowling, coupled with some reckless batting from the visitors, meant that Gujarat needed Dinesh Karthik's damage control effort of 29 to reach 161.

Jharkhand teenager Ishan was particularly impressive, showing his stroke-making skills after a quiet first three overs. McCullum too matched him shot-by-shot as they gave Gujarat a decent start.

Tahir broke the stand as Ishan was caught by Washington Sundar at short third man. Suresh Raina (8) too perished soon, falling short of attempting a double of his own batting as Ajinkya Rahane threw to wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get rid of the visiting captain, with Gujarat at 71/2 in eight overs.

South African Tahir continued his fine bowling as he sent back Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith in successive deliveries in the 10th over, as Gujarat were reduced to 94/4. While Finch gave a return catch, Smith was undone by a googly as he swung his bat.

McCullum, who saw all the wickets crumbling in front of him, was the next one to go, after being caught by Rahane at extra cover off Shardul Thakur's bowling, as Gujarat lost their fifth wicket for 109 in 11.5 overs. It was a reckless shot from the New Zealander, who should not have taken the risk at that point of time.

Later, Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja (19 off 12) tried their best to take Gujarat past 160.

Unadkat's three-wicket haul at the death ensured that Pune kept things under control as the left-armer accounted for Jadeja, James Faulkner (6) and Pradeep Sangwan (1).

Brief scores: Gujarat: 161 all out in 19.5 overs (Brendon McCullum 45, Ishan Kishan 31, Dinesh Karthik 29; Imran Tahir 3/27, Jaydev Unadkat 3/29) vs Pune.

IANS