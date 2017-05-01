IPL 2017: Match 38: Highlights: Mumbai Vs Bangalore

Mumbai, May 1: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to yet another defeat as Mumbai Indians (MI) beat them by 5 wickets to go top of the IPL league table. [Match Scorecard]

Captain Rohit Sharma chose the perfect day to return to form as his unbeaten 56 guided his team to smooth win at home. [Match Report]

Batting first RCB managed to post 162 runs for the loss of 8 wickets thanks to late knocks from Pawan Negi and Kedar Jadhav. AB De Villiers gave the visitors a steady start.

In reply, Mumbai's top order collapsed very quickly by Sharma remained stuck to the crease and remained unbeaten till the very end.

Here are highlights from Mumbai Vs Bangalore match:

# RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first

# Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh opened the innings for Bangalore

# Mandeep Singh reached 1000 runs in IPL in the very first over with a boundary

# Virat Kohli departed for 20 runs off 14 balls

# AB De Villiers gave RCB a steady start scoring 43 off 27 balls

# Kedar Jadhav and Pawan Negi's 54 runs partnership helped RCB reach 162

# Bangalore lost 3 wickets in the final 3 deliveries of the innings

# Mitchell McClenaghan was the best bowler for Mumbai (3/34 in 4 overs)

# In reply, Mumbai lost their first wicket in the very first ball as Parthiv Patel was dismissed, Aniket Choudhary.

# Jos Buttler and Nitish Rana put up a partnership of 62 runs for the second wicket.

# Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 56 off 37 balls to guide MI to win

# Hardik Pandya remained not out along with Sharma at 14

# Rohit was given the man of the match award

OneIndia News