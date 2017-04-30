IPL 2017: Match 37 Highlights: Hyderabad Vs Kolkata; Warner creates several records

Hyderabad, April 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by a whopping margin of 48 runs in the IPL after David Warner slammed an explosive 59-ball 126. (April 30). (Cricketers laud Warner)

Chasing a daunting total of 210, Kolkata could only score 161/7 in the 20 overs and ended up losing the game by a huge margin at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.



This was Sunrisers Hyderabad's second highest win, in terms of runs. It is their fifth consecutive win at home.

Earlier, the Hyderabad captain, Warner, unleashed mayhem as he milked 10 fours and eight sixes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He also became the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far with a tally of 459 runs.

Warner and Shikhar Dhawan forged a 139-run partnership for the opening wicket as the former produced an astonishing show of power hitting.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir applied a strategy of completing the six overs of Powerplay with six bowlers. But none of them could stop Warner as he hammered the opposition bowlers at will.

# Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs.

# This is their second best win in terms of runs.

# Sunrisers extend their unbeaten streak at home ground to 5 consecutive matches.

# Robin Uthappa was the top-scorer for KKR with his 28-ball 53.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets each for Hyderabad.

# 209 Sunrisers' highest total, and also the highest by any team against KKR.

# David Warner completed 1,000 T20 runs in Hyderabad.

# Warner brought up his fifty in just 20 balls. It was just the 25th ball of the SRH innings when Warner completed his fifty.

# Warner's half-century was the second fastest of IPL 2017.

# No other batsman has made a quicker fifty, in terms of balls bowled in the match.

# SRH rocketed to 79/0 at the end of the Powerplay, their best show in IPL 2017.

# David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan forged a 139-run partnership for the opening wicket.

# Sixth hundred run opening partnership between David Warner and Dhawan in the IPL.

# Warner got a life as Chris Woakes dropped an easy catch at long-off off chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the fifth ball of the 10th over.

# Warner completed a belligerent 100 off just 43 balls.

# Warner became first Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman to slam a ton.

# It was the fastest hundred scored against Kolkata Knight Riders.

# Warner's 126 is the highest score from a captain in the IPL. The previous highest score by a captain in IPL was 119 by Virender Sehwag in 2011.

# It was the 43rd hundred in the IPL history.

# Warner also became the highest run-scorer of the tournament so far with a tally of 459 runs.

# Kane Williamson played a knock of 40 runs to take Hyderabad past 200.

# Chris Woakes was the only bowler to have got a wicket for them. He to got just one scalp under his belt.

