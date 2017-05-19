IPL 2017: Krunal Pandya speaks about his brother Hardik

Bengaluru, May 19: The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, are in sublime form for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2017. [Photos from MI's practice session]

IPL Special Site; All results and scorecards; Photos

While Hardik is an integral part of the Indian limited overs side since 2016, Krunal is trying his heart out to get into the national soon very soon.

In this season of the IPL, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya has taken 10 wickets in 11 matches he has played and scored 151 runs.

Hardik, on the other hand, played all the matches for MI scoring 240 runs and has taken 6 wickets.

Ahead of Mumbai's Qualifier 2 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight (May 19).

Ahead of the match, elder brother Krunal spoke to the team's official Youtube channel and spoke about the younger sibling.

"He was a very naughty. He still is but a bit less. He has got his fair share of thrashing from mom. I can't leave him alone, you know how he is."

On their relationship, Krunal said: "Irrespective of how well, or how poorly he performs, he always runs away from me because I pull his leg a lot.

"So whether he scores a fifty or he takes a wicket, I will still point out that he edged a four, or that he bowled a wide. So I make sure that I keep torturing him."

On whether they practice together, Krunal said: "We never practice together because we quarrel a lot because he never accepts whenever he gets out. He'll even defy the third umpire saying 'you don't know anything'."

Krunal finally signed off saying, "He makes sure that I improve as a cricketer and a human being and I wish the same for him.

"We used to dream that one day we both will play together and come on the Television together."

Here is the video:

OneIndia News