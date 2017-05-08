IPL 2017: Know how RCB's green jerseys are made

Bengaluru, May 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) donned a green jersey yesterday (May 6) in their IPL 2017 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In an attempt to spread awareness on environmental conservation and global warming, RCB wear the green jersey on a particular day as a part of their Go Green initiative. The franchise started this initiative from 2011. [RCB-KKR Match Scorecard] [Match Report]

The jerseys are made from recycled plastic bottles which are found and collected from in and around the stadium during RCB's home matches. Approximately 11,000 bottles are used to produce high-end eco-friendly fabrics which are used in the jerseys.

Here is a video on how the jerseys are made and details on the initiative:

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge with captain Virat Kohli

RCB makes green shirts with recycled polyester by recycling waste bottles thrown around the stadium during IPL. @imVkohli @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/qa78eBlECe — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) May 7, 2017

Yesterday's (May 7) match was their final home game of the season. Unfortunately, the Bengaluru franchise suffered yet another defeat against the Kolkata outfit.

Batting first, RCB managed to score 158 runs which were chased down by KKR within 15 overs. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine were in fine form for the visitors. Sunil Narine scored the fastest half-century of the tournament, in 15 balls.

RCB are at the bottom of the league table with just 5 points from 13 matches and have been already knocked out of the competition.

Know what happened to the disposed plastic bottles at the Chinnaswamy? Watch now https://t.co/MYWC8NKe3v #PlayBold #RCBGoGreen @zevenw0rld — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 7, 2017

