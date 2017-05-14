IPL 2017: Jaydev Unadkat takes a stunning catch at short fine leg

Pune, May 14: Rising Pune Supergiant speedster Jaydev Unadkat is the man on fire during their final league encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 14).

After dismissing opener Martin Guptill on the very first delivery of the match, the left-arm pacer effected a wonderful run out to get rid of Eoin Morgan for 4.

The Saurashtra pacer then took a stunning catch at short fine leg region off Shardul Thakur's delivery to remove Rahul Tewatia at 4.

Unadkat ran towards his right to take a diving catch to get the their 4th wicket within the powerplay overs.

Punjab lost fourth wicket in just 5.1 overs and were eventually bundled out for a paltry 73 in 15.5 overs.

Here's the brilliant catch taken by Unadkat:

Jaydev Undatkat takes a stunner to dismiss Tewatia #RPSvKXIP #IPL https://t.co/KQ5egmgyds — Avinash Sharma (@avinashrcsharma) May 14, 2017

This is how Twitterati reacted watching Unadkat's heroics:

Earlier, Pune skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field against Punjab in a must win IPL match. The visitors made two changes to their squad by bringing in Eoin Morgan and Swapnil Singh in place of Matt Henry and Manan Vohra. Pune team remained unchanged.

