IPL 2017: Hashim Amla wins heart with 'fair play', Twitter salutes his honesty

Bengaluru, May 5: South Africa opener Hashim Amla proved why he's termed as one of the best ambassadors of game with his on-field gesture during a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener garnered applause for his 'fair play' during match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.



It was the first over of the match when Amla nicked the ball for a faint edge off pacer Aniket Choudhary and the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Kedar Jadhav.

Neither the bowler nor the wicketkeeper appealed for the wicket, but Amla having realised that the ball had brushed his willow immediately walked back towards the dug-out.

It was only after Amla's decision to walk back when the bowler appealed and the umpire raised the finger in unison.

Amla's gesture would definitely earn some points for the fair play.

Earlier in the week, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) batsman MS Dhoni walked back after getting caught behind by the wicketkeeper during match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here's the video of Amla's 'soft' dismissal:

#IPL VIDEO: @amlahash - The Fair Play ambassador https://t.co/bMIaoUH4OK #RCBvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2017

This is how Twitterati hailed the South African cricketer for his honesty:

Meanwhile, Bangalore restricted Punjab to 138/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Axar Patel (38 not out) and Manan Vohra (25) were the major contributors to Punjab's cause.

Punjab got off to a poor start as openers Hashim Amla (1) and Martin Guptill (9) were sent back to the pavilion inside five overs.

Amla was dismissed by medium pacer Aniket Choudhary on the penultimate ball of the first over and Guptill was dismissed by Sreenath Aravind in the fourth over.

