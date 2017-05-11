IPL 2017 has been RCB's 'worst', says captain Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, May 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has described the team's performance in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as the "worst" in tournament's history.

RCB have managed just 2 wins from 13 matches and are at last place in the 8-team standings. They end the season on Sunday (May 14) with an away game against Delhi Daredevils (DD).



In the 10th edition of the IPL, RCB's batting powerhouse has failed. Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli could not deliver the goods.

At an event here in the city yesterday (May 10), Kohli said the players were hurt by their performances in IPL 2017.

"The kind of season we have had needs no explanation. It certainly hurts us the most as players. It's tough. We certainly tried everything to turn things around but it just didn't happen," he said.

Describing last year as "great" where the team reached the final and lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kohli said they will come back stronger in 2018.

"Last year was great for us, this year has been the total opposite. We probably had our worst season in the IPL in the 10 years and it is an opportunity to start afresh. We've got to accept both sides of this wonderful game. We're surely going to try and come back stronger next year," he added.

