IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh reveals who is his 'boss' at home

Mumbai, May 13: Ace Mumbai Indians (MI) and India international spinner Harbhajan Singh called his wife Geeta Basra as 'Boss' in a tweet on Saturday (May 13).

The former India international posted a photograph of him and his wife at Mumbai restaurant having lunch and captioned it, "Lunch with 💑Biwi❤🌺 oops BOSS😜I mean @Geeta_Basra #dimsum at its best @TridentHotels Nariman point". [KKR-MI - Preview]

Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial match 54 encounter in IPL 2017 tonight at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Mumbai have already qualified for the playoffs but KKR still need another win to book their berth.

Ahead of the match, Harbhajan had a sweet little lunch date with his wife at Trident Hotels, Nariman Point in Mumbai.

Here is the tweet of Harbhajan Singh

Lunch with 💑Biwi❤🌺 oops BOSS😜I mean @Geeta_Basra #dimsum at its best @TridentHotels nariman point👌 pic.twitter.com/CWYbHPkZ7n — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 13, 2017

Mumbai Indians lost their previous encounter against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). They lost by 7 runs chasing a mammoth total of 230.

After the match, an unhappy Harbhajan Singh had tweeted that the pitch curator should have been given the man of the match as 459 runs were scored in 40 overs.

Harbhajan has played 11 out of Mumbai's 13 matches this and scalped 8 wickets so far. He has performed pretty well for the Mumbai outfit maintaining a decent economy rate of 6.48.

In 10 years of his IPL career, the player has played 137 matches, all for Mumbai Indians and take 127 wickets. He is the third highest wicket-taker after teammate Lasith Malinga and Amit Mishra in the history of the tournament.

