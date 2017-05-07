IPL 2017: Gundappa Viswanath backs under fire Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, May 7: He was extremely busy on Saturday (May 6) due to family engagement. After several attempts, former Indian cricketer Gundappa Viswanath finally was available.

At a time when most of the cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar have been vocal on Virat Kohli’s continuous failure in the ongoing IPL, the Indian skipper has at least one legendary former player beside him. [Gavaskar asks Virat Kohli to 'look in the mirror']

He is none other legendary Indian cricketer Gundappa Viswanath. The artist, however, did not want to share his comments initially.

But later he said, “I am surprised to have watched most of the former cricketers, keeping themselves busy in criticising Kohli’s batting.

"I want to know whether there is a single batsman in the world who never had bad patch. Kohli is going through a similar phase. At present, he is the best batsman in the country. I have strong belief that this lean phase will erase soon.”

Gavaskar, in his official column, has asked Kohli to stand in front of the mirror and analyse his batting. Viswanath seemed more polished and precise on the issue.

He added: “Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is already out of the title race. It should psychologically relieve Virat.

"Now, he should set focus on his own batting in the remaining matches of the League and in a bid to regain his rhythm, Virat should try to execute traditional shots.

"I feel he has been mentally tired of playing continuously for last few months. So my suggestion is that he should avoid innovative T-20 shots now.”

Viswanath also feels being out of the race for IPL title this season has been a blessing for a batsman like Virat.

The former Indian batsman clarified: “Everybody who feels that Kohli is going to decline as a batsman will be proved wrong in the Champions Trophy.

"I am sure the Indian captain will regain his touch and shine as he was in the Test series against Australia and England.”

OneIndia News