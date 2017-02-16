IPL 2017: Full schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - April 5 to May 13

Hyderabad, Feb 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will launch their title defence on the opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on April 5 (Wednesday).

Full schedule of the tournament; Delhi's fixtures; RCB's schedule; KKR matches

The 10th edition of IPL will get under way with the last year's finalists SRH and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing off at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.



DA Warner Profile

Gallery

All Australia Players Recent Match Played: Delhi Daredevils won by 6 wickets

Here is the schedule for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017

IPL Special Site

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

Also check out schedules of - Gujarat; Mumbai; Pune; Punjab

April 5 (Wednesday)

Match 1 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 35 runs (Scorecard)

April 9 (Sunday)

Match 2 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Hyderabad - 4 PM - SRH won by 9 wickets (Scorecard)

April 12 (Wednesday)

Match 3 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 15 (Saturday)

Match 4 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 4 PM - KKR won by 17 runs (Scorecard)

April 17 (Monday)

Match 5 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Hyderabad - 8 PM - SRH won by 5 runs (Scorecard)

April 19 (Wednesday)

Match 6 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Hyderabad - 8 PM - SRH won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 22 (Saturday)

Match 7 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 4 PM - RPS won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

April 25 (Tuesday)

Match 8 - Vs RCB - Bengaluru - 8 PM - Match abandoned with a ball bowled due to rain

April 28 (Friday)

Match 9 - Vs KXIP - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 26 runs (Scorecard)

April 30 (Sunday)

Match 10 - Vs KKR - Hyderabad - 8 PM - SRH won by 48 runs (Scorecard)

May 2 (Tuesday)

Match 11 - Vs DD - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) - 8 PM - DD won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

May 6 (Saturday)

Match 12 - Vs RPS - Hyderabad - 4 PM

May 8 (Monday)

Match 13 - Vs MI - Hyderabad - 8 PM

May 13 (Saturday)

Match 14 - Vs GL - Kanpur (Green Park Stadium) - 4 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

OneIndia News