IPL 2017: Full schedule for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - April 5 to May 14

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Last year's finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on April 5.

RCB's season will start on the very first day of the league where it will be a repeat of IPL 2016 final, at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.



Here is the schedule for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

April 5 (Wednesday)

Match 1 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 35 runs (Scorecard)

April 8 (Saturday)

Match 2 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM - RCB won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 10 (Monday)

Match 3 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Indore (Holkar Stadium) - 8 PM - KXIP won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 14 (Friday)

Match 4 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Bengaluru - 4 PM - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 16 (Sunday)

Match 5 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Bengaluru - 8 PM - RPS won by 27 runs (Scorecard)

April 18 (Tuesday)

Match 6 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - RCB won by 21 runs (Scorecard)

April 23 (Sunday)

Match 7 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM - KKR won by 82 runs (Scorecard)

April 25 (Tuesday)

Match 8 - Vs SRH - Bengaluru - 8 PM - Match abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain

April 27 (Thursday)

Match 9 - Vs GL - Bengaluru - 8 PM - GL won by 7 wickets (Match scorecard)

April 29 (Saturday)

Match 10 - Vs RPS - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 4 PM - RPS won by 61 runs (Scorecard)

May 1 (Monday)

Match 11 - Vs MI - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 4 PM - MI won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

May 5 (Friday)

Match 12 - Vs KXIP - Bengaluru - 8 PM

May 7 (Sunday)

Match 13 - Vs KKR - Bengaluru - 4 PM

May 14 (Sunday)

Match 14 - Vs DD - Delhi - 8 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

RCB play @SunRisers in the #IPL10 season opener! Here's a look at our #PlayBold match days! pic.twitter.com/actRUc070F — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 16, 2017

