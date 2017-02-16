IPL 2017: Full schedule for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - April 6 to May 14

Pune, Feb 16: It will be a home game to start the season for Rising Pune Supergiants. They will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 6 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. (SRH schedule)

RPS, one of the 2 new teams which entered the tournament in 2016, will wind up their league matches on May 14, at home. They face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the final league match. (MI's schedule)

Here is the schedule for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in IPL 2017

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

April 6 (Thursday)

Match 1 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - RPS won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 8 (Saturday)

Match 2 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Indore (Holkar Stadium) - 4 PM - KXIP won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

April 11 (Tuesday)

Match 3 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - DD won by 97 runs (Scorecard)

April 14 (Friday)

Match 4 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 16 (Sunday)

Match 5 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM - RPS won by 27 runs (Scorecard)

April 22 (Saturday)

Match 6 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Pune - 4 PM - RPS won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

April 24 (Monday)

Match 7 - Vs MI - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM - RPS won by 3 runs (Scorecard)

April 26 (Wednesday)

Match 8 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Pune - 8 PM - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 29 (Saturday)

Match 9 - Vs RCB - Pune - 4 PM - RPS won by 61 runs (Scorecard)

May 1 (Monday)

Match 10 - Vs GL - Pune - 8 PM - RPS won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

May 3 (Wednesday)

Match 11 - Vs KKR - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM

May 6 (Saturday)

Match 12 - Vs SRH - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 4 PM

May 12 (Friday)

Match 13 - Vs DD - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 8 PM

May 14 (Sunday)

Match 14 - Vs KXIP - Pune - 4 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

