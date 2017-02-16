IPL 2017: Full schedule for Mumbai Indians (MI) - April 6 to May 13

Mumbai, Feb 16: Mumbai Indians (MI) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 campaign against Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) on April 6 (Thursday).

Full schedule of the tournament; Delhi's schedule; RCB fixtures; SRH schedule

MI's first game of the season will be away from home, at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Their league phase ends on May 13 in Kolkata.

Here is the schedule for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2017

IPL Special Site

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

Also check out schedules of - Gujarat; Kolkata; Pune; Punjab

April 6 (Thursday)

Match 1 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - RPS won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 9 (Sunday)

Match 2 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 12 (Wednesday)

Match 3 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Mumbai - 8 PM - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 14 (Friday)

Match 4 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 4 PM - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 16 (Sunday)

Match 5 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Mumbai - 4 PM - MI won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

April 20 (Thursday)

Match 6 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Indore (Holkar Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 22 (Saturday) - Minor changes done to April 22 schedule

Match 7 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Mumbai - 8 PM - MI won by 14 runs (Scorecard)

April 24 (Monday)

Match 8 - Vs RPS - Mumbai - 8 PM - RPS won by 3 runs (Scorecard)

April 29 (Saturday)

Match 9 - Vs GL - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won in Super Over (Scorecard)

May 1 (Monday)

Match 10 - Vs RCB - Mumbai - 4 PM - MI won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

May 6 (Saturday)

Match 11 - Vs DD - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) - 8 PM

May 8 (Monday)

Match 12 - Vs SRH - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 8 PM

May 11 (Thursday)

Match 13 - Vs KXIP - Mumbai - 8 PM

May 13 (Saturday)

Match 14 - Vs KKR - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

The full list of #IPL2017 fixtures is here!

Are you excited Paltan, because we sure are! Which game are you looking forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/punIkg0toY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 15, 2017

OneIndia News