IPL 2017: Full schedule for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - April 7 to May 13

Kolkata, Feb 16: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Gujarat Lions (GL) in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

KKR's campaign begins on April 7 (Friday) with an away game. Their league assignments end on May 13.



Here is the schedule for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2017

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

April 7 (Friday)

Match 1 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - KKR won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

April 9 (Sunday)

Match 2 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 13 (Thursday)

Match 3 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM - KKR won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 15 (Saturday)

Match 4 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Kolkata - 4 PM - KKR won by 17 runs (Scorecard)

April 17 (Monday)

Match 5 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 4 PM - KKR won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 21 (Friday)

Match 6 - Vs GL - Kolkata - 8 PM - GL won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 23 (Sunday)

Match 7 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Kolkata - 8 PM - KKR won by 82 runs (Scorecard)

April 26 (Wednesday)

Match 8 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 28 (Friday)

Match 9 - Vs DD - Kolkata - 4 PM - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 30 (Sunday)

Match 10 - Vs SRH - Hyderabad - 8 PM - SRH won by 48 runs (Scorecard)

May 3 (Wednesday)

Match 11 - Vs RPS - Kolkata - 8 PM

May 7 (Sunday)

Match 12 - Vs RCB - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 4 PM

May 9 (Tuesday)

Match 13 - Vs KXIP - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 8 PM

May 13 (Saturday)

Match 14 - Vs MI - Kolkata - 8 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

