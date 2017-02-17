IPL 2017: Full schedule for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - April 8 to May 14

Mohali, Feb 17: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will begin their Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) 2017 campaign in Indore with a match against Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) on April 8 (Saturday).

KXIP will stay in Indore for the second clash too, which is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on April 10. They finish their league phase on May 14.

Here is the schedule for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2017

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

April 8 (Saturday)

Match 1 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Indore (Holkar Stadium) - 4 PM - KXIP won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

April 10 (Monday)

Match 2 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Indore (Holkar Stadium) - 8 PM - KXIP won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 13 (Thursday)

Match 3 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM - KKR won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 15 (Saturday)

Match 4 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 8 PM - DD won by 51 runs (Scorecard)

April 17 (Monday)

Match 5 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 5 runs (Scorecard)

April 20 (Thursday)

Match 6 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Indore - 8 PM - MI won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 23 (Sunday)

Match 7 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 4 PM - KXIP won by 26 runs (Scorecard)

April 28 (Friday)

Match 8 - Vs SRH - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 26 runs (Scorecard)

April 30 (Sunday)

Match 9 - Vs DD - Mohali - 4 PM - KXIP won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

May 5 (Friday)

Match 10 - Vs RCB - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM

May 7 (Sunday)

Match 11 - Vs GL - Mohali - 8 PM

May 9 (Tuesday)

Match 12 - Vs KKR - Mohali - 8 PM

May 11 (Thursday)

Match 13 - Vs MI - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM

May 14 (Sunday)

Match 14 - Vs RPS - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 4 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

We are pumped up for this season! Are you? Here is our hunting schedule. #IPL2017 #KXIP pic.twitter.com/lIzjE3vAt5 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 16, 2017

