IPL 2017: Full schedule for Gujarat Lions (GL) - April 7 to May 13

Rajkot, Feb 17: Gujarat Lions (GL) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 journey at home - Rajkot, with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 7 (Friday). (MI's schedule)

Full schedule of the tournament; DD's schedule; SRH fixtures; RCB matches

GL, after their opening game, travel to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers on April 9 (Sunday). GL's league campaign ends on May 13. (KKR's schedule)

Here is the schedule for Gujarat Lions (GL) in IPL 2017

IPL Special Site

Also read: Pune's schedule; Punjab's matches

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

April 7 (Friday)

Match 1 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - KKR won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

April 9 (Sunday)

Match 2 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 4 PM - SRH won by 9 wickets (Scorecard)

April 14 (Friday)

Match 3 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Rajkot - 8 PM - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 16 (Sunday)

Match 4 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 4 PM - MI won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

April 18 (Tuesday)

Match 5 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Rajkot - 8 PM - RCB won by 21 runs (Scorecard)

April 21 (Friday)

Match 6 - Vs KKR - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM - GL won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 23 (Sunday)

Match 7 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Rajkot - 4 PM - KXIP won by 26 runs (Scorecard)

April 27 (Thursday)

Match 8 - Vs RCB - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 29 (Saturday)

Match 9 - Vs MI - Rajkot - 8 PM - MI won in Super Over (Scorecard)

May 1 (Monday)

Match 10 - Vs RPS - Pune - 8 PM - RPS won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

May 4 (Thursday)

Match 11 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 8 PM

May 7 (Sunday)

Match 12 - Vs KXIP - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 8 PM

May 10 (Wednesday)

Match 13 - Vs DD - Kanpur (Green Park Stadium) - 8 PM

May 13 (Saturday)

Match 14 - Vs SRH - Kanpur - 4 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

Here it is. Mark the dates and set your reminders.

The full schedule of @TheGujaratLions for #IPL2017 is here. #GameMaariChhe pic.twitter.com/rOnRbmwG72 — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) February 16, 2017

OneIndia News