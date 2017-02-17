IPL 2017: Full schedule for Gujarat Lions (GL) - April 7 to May 13

Rajkot, Feb 17: Gujarat Lions (GL) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 journey at home - Rajkot, with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 7 (Friday). (MI's schedule)
GL, after their opening game, travel to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers on April 9 (Sunday). GL's league campaign ends on May 13. (KKR's schedule)
Here is the schedule for Gujarat Lions (GL) in IPL 2017
All times in IST (GMT +5.30)
April 7 (Friday)
Match 1 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - KKR won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)
April 9 (Sunday)
Match 2 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 4 PM - SRH won by 9 wickets (Scorecard)
April 14 (Friday)
Match 3 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Rajkot - 8 PM - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
April 16 (Sunday)
Match 4 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 4 PM - MI won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)
April 18 (Tuesday)
Match 5 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Rajkot - 8 PM - RCB won by 21 runs (Scorecard)
April 21 (Friday)
Match 6 - Vs KKR - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 8 PM - GL won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)
April 23 (Sunday)
Match 7 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Rajkot - 4 PM - KXIP won by 26 runs (Scorecard)
April 27 (Thursday)
Match 8 - Vs RCB - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
April 29 (Saturday)
Match 9 - Vs MI - Rajkot - 8 PM - MI won in Super Over (Scorecard)
May 1 (Monday)
Match 10 - Vs RPS - Pune - 8 PM - RPS won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)
May 4 (Thursday)
Match 11 - Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 8 PM
May 7 (Sunday)
Match 12 - Vs KXIP - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 8 PM
May 10 (Wednesday)
Match 13 - Vs DD - Kanpur (Green Park Stadium) - 8 PM
May 13 (Saturday)
Match 14 - Vs SRH - Kanpur - 4 PM
Note: Schedule is subject to change
The full schedule of @TheGujaratLions for #IPL2017 is here. #GameMaariChhe pic.twitter.com/rOnRbmwG72
