IPL 2017: Full schedule for Delhi Daredevils (DD) - April 8 to May 14

Check out the full schedule for Delhi Daredevils team at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2017).

By:
New Delhi, Feb 16: Delhi Daredevils (DD) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 8 (Saturday).

DD's opening two matches will be away from home - Bengaluru and Pune. Their first home game of the 10th edition of IPL will be on April 15, against Kings XI Punjab.

A file picture of DD players during IPL 2016
A file picture of DD players during IPL 2016

Here is the schedule for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

April 8 (Saturday)

Match 1 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM - RCB won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 11 (Tuesday)

Match 2 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - DD won by 97 runs (Scorecard)

April 15 (Saturday)

Match 3 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 8 PM - DD won by 51 runs (Scorecard)

April 17 (Monday)

Match 4 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Delhi - 4 PM - KKR won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 19 (Wednesday)

Match 5 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 22 (Saturday) - Minor changes done to schedule of April 22

Match 6 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won by 14 runs (Scorecard)

April 28 (Friday)

Match 7 - Vs KKR - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 4 PM - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 30 (Sunday)

Match 8 - Vs KXIP - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 4 PM - KXIP won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

May 2 (Tuesday)

Match 9 - Vs SRH - Delhi - 8 PM - DD won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

May 4 (Thursday)

Match 10 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Delhi - 8 PM

May 6 (Saturday)

Match 11 - Vs MI - Delhi - 8 PM

May 10 (Wednesday)

Match 12 - Vs GL - Kanpur (Green Park Stadium) - 8 PM

May 12 (Friday)

Match 13 - Vs RPS - Delhi - 8 PM

May 14 (Sunday)

Match 14 - Vs RCB - Delhi - 8 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

Story first published: Thursday, February 16, 2017, 13:54 [IST]
