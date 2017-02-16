IPL 2017: Full schedule for Delhi Daredevils (DD) - April 8 to May 14

New Delhi, Feb 16: Delhi Daredevils (DD) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 8 (Saturday).

Full schedule of IPL 2017; MI's schedule; RCB's fixtures; SRH matches

DD's opening two matches will be away from home - Bengaluru and Pune. Their first home game of the 10th edition of IPL will be on April 15, against Kings XI Punjab.

Here is the schedule for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017

IPL Special Site

All times in IST (GMT +5.30)

Also read: Gujarat fixtures; Punjab schedule; KKR matches; Pune schedule

April 8 (Saturday)

Match 1 - Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) - 8 PM - RCB won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 11 (Tuesday)

Match 2 - Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) - 8 PM - DD won by 97 runs (Scorecard)

April 15 (Saturday)

Match 3 - Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla) - 8 PM - DD won by 51 runs (Scorecard)

April 17 (Monday)

Match 4 - Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Delhi - 4 PM - KKR won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 19 (Wednesday)

Match 5 - Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) - 8 PM - SRH won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 22 (Saturday) - Minor changes done to schedule of April 22

Match 6 - Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) - 8 PM - MI won by 14 runs (Scorecard)

April 28 (Friday)

Match 7 - Vs KKR - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - 4 PM - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 30 (Sunday)

Match 8 - Vs KXIP - Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium) - 4 PM - KXIP won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

May 2 (Tuesday)

Match 9 - Vs SRH - Delhi - 8 PM - DD won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

May 4 (Thursday)

Match 10 - Vs Gujarat Lions (GL) - Delhi - 8 PM

May 6 (Saturday)

Match 11 - Vs MI - Delhi - 8 PM

May 10 (Wednesday)

Match 12 - Vs GL - Kanpur (Green Park Stadium) - 8 PM

May 12 (Friday)

Match 13 - Vs RPS - Delhi - 8 PM

May 14 (Sunday)

Match 14 - Vs RCB - Delhi - 8 PM

Note: Schedule is subject to change

Here's our @IPL schedule for the season & #DilliBoys kick off the campaign against @RCBTweets, #VIVOIPL Cheer loud 🏏 pic.twitter.com/bqeT3zOMbE — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) February 16, 2017

OneIndia News