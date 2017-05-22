IPL 2017: Full list of award winners at the 10th edition

Hyderabad, May 22: It was a thrilling finish to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 as Mumbai Indians (MI) edged Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by 1 run in the final here last night (May 21). (Final match scorecard)

MI held their nerve to defend 129 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in a last-over thriller on Sunday. (Last year's award winners)

As the curtains came down on the 10th edition of IPL, individual awards were given away.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner and team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Orange and Purple Cap awards. Who else struck it big? Find out here.

1. IPL 2017 Winner - Mumbai Indians (MI) This was Mumbai's 3rd IPL title. The Rohit Sharma-led side received Rs 15 crore prize money and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementos. Previous Champions 2008 - Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2009 - Deccan Chargers (DC) 2010 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2011 - CSK 2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2013 - Mumbai Indians (MI) 2014 - KKR 2015 - MI 2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2. Runner-up - Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) RPS got Rs 10 crore and trophy. All the players, support staff of the team received mementos. Previous losing finalists 2008 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 2010 - Mumbai Indians (MI) 2011 - RCB 2012 - CSK 2013 - CSK 2014 - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 2015 - CSK 2016 - RCB 3. Orange Cap (Most runs in tournament) - David Warner (SRH) SRH captain Warner scored 641 runs from 14 matches (4 50s, 1 100, Highest 126). The award carries Rs 10 lakh and trophy. The Australian was not present to collect the award. Previous winners 2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) - 616 runs 2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572 2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618 2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608 2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733 2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733 2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660 2015 - David Warner (SRH) - 562 2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973 4. Purple Cap (Most wickets in tournament) - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) Bhuvneshwar took 26 wickets in 14 matches (Best 5/19). For the 2nd year in a row, the right-arm paceman has bagged the Purple Cap honours. Last season, he took 23 wickets to help SRH win the title. Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Previous winners 2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) - 22 wickets 2009 - RP Singh (DC) - 23 2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC) - 23 2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) - 28 2012 - Morne Morkel (DD) - 25 2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 32 2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) - 23 2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 26 2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 23 5. YES Bank Maximum Season Award (Most sixes in tournament) - Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab) Maxwell hit 26 sixes in 13 innings. Warner too hit 26 but Maxwell won as he had hit the longest six between the two. The winner got Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Mitchell Johnson collected his award. 6. Vodafone Superfast Fifty Award - Sunil Narine (KKR) KKR's Narine hit a 15-ball half century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The winner got Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Player who scored the fastest 50 in the season will get this award. 7. Vitara Brezza Glam Shot of the Season - Yuvraj Singh (SRH) The winner got Rs 10 lakh, trophy and Brezza car. Yuvraj was not present to receive and his team-mate Mohammed Siraj took the award and cheque on behalf of the left-handed all-rounder. 8. FBB Stylish Player of the Season - Gautam Gambhir (KKR) Gambhir got Rs 10 lakh and trophy. Nitish Rana collected the trophy and cheque on Gambhir's behalf. 9. Fair Play Award - Gujarat Lions (GL) GL finished 7th in the Points Table with just 4 wins from 14 matches but were on top of Fair Play standings. They received a trophy. 10. Emerging Player Award - Basil Thampi (GL) Thampi (pictured right) took 11 wickets in 12 match. (Players born after 1 April 1991, have played 5 or less Tests, 25 or less IPL matches at the start of season and previously not won this award, are eligible. Winner selected by public vote on iplt20.com and TV commentators) - Rs 10 lakh. 11. Most Valuable Player - Ben Stokes (RPS) Stokes scored 316 runs from 11 innings and captured 12 wickets from 12 innings. The England all-rounder was the costliest overseas player in IPL history when RPS bought him for Rs 14.5 crore at this year's players auction. The award carries a prize money of Rs 10 lakh and trophy. He did not feature in the play-offs as he headed back home for national duty. Previous winners 2008 - Shane Watson (RR) 2009 - Adam Gilchrist (DC) 2010 - Jacques Kallis (RCB) 2011 - Chris Gayle (RCB) 2012 - Chris Gayle (RCB) 2013 - Shane Watson (RR) 2014 - Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) 2015 - Andre Russel (KKR) 2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB)

12. Pitch and Ground Awards - Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Kolkata's Eden Gardens won Rs 50 lakh each while Mohali stadium got Rs 25 lakh.

(Rs 50 lakh and trophy for grounds that have hosted 7 or more matches; Rs 25 lakh prize money and trophy for grounds that have hosted less than 7 matches).

13. VIVO Perfect Catch of the Season - Suresh Raina

The award carries Rs 10 lakh, trophy, VIVO phone. Best catch of the season selected by public vote on iplt20.com and TV commentators.

14. Man of the match in the final - Krunal Pandya (MI)

OneIndia News