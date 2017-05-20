IPL 2017: Final (May 21): Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians, venue and schedule

Hyderabad, May 20: Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier as they stormed into the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be locking horns with Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant, who booked the spot into the final by defeating Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 on May 16. (IPL 10 match results)

Mumbai Indians were the table toppers in the league stage and clashed with second placed Pune Supergiant in the first Qualifier, where they were defeated by 20 runs.

MI then had to wait for the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 in Bengaluru.

Kolkata defeated Hyderabad by 7 wickets to set up clash with Mumbai in the second qualifier, where the former were defeated by the latter on Friday.

Mumbai and Pune will be facing each other for the fourth time in the IPL 10. Pune have got the better of the two on all three occasions.

After 55 matches in the league phase, 4 teams qualified for the play-offs. The 4th franchise to qualify was RPS after they thrashed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 9 wickets in their final league match.

Finally, two teams have been decided who will face each other in the summit clash. Mumbai Indians, the two-time champions, will be playing their fourth IPL final while it would be the maiden final for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Here is the final schedule

May 21 (Sunday) - FINAL (8 PM IST) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 22 (Monday) - Reserve Day

Channels: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Max, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD, Sony KIX.

Online: Hotstar.com

Mumbai Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and R Vinay Kumar.

Pune Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

OneIndia News