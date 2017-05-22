IPL 2017 Final Photos: Mumbai beat Pune in last ball thriller

Photos from IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

By:
Hyderabad, May 22: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched their third IPL title last night (May 21) as they beat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by 1 run in the final match. [IPL 2017: Full list of award winners]

It was an absolute thriller in the grand final as the match went on the last ball. RPS needed 4 runs to win in the final ball. Daniel Christian and Washington Sundar managed to take two runs.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians were restricted to just 129 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 runs. Only Krunal Pandya managed to score some runs (47).

Chasing the low total, RPS at one point of time were in the driver's seat. But their slow run rate increased the pressure on the batsmen.

Mitchell Johnson in the final over took two wickets of Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary to break the backbone of the team. MS Dhoni managed to score just 10 runs off 13 balls.

As Mumbai lift their third title, here are some photos from the match.

Champions!

Champions!

Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the IPL trophy. This was their third IPL title.

Krunal Pandya (left) and Parthiv Patel

Krunal Pandya (left) and Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel celebrates after running out Washington in the final ball of the match.

Daniel Christian

Daniel Christian

A dejected Daniel Christian after Mumbai Indians won the match. Christian tried his best to finish the game for RPS but failed.

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson took two wickets in his final over of Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary to guide Mumbai to victory.

Captain Steve Smith

Captain Steve Smith

Disappointed Steve Smith leaves the field after getting out in the final over of the match.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni in agony after getting dismissed of Jasprit Bumrah's ball.

Mumbai Indian players

Mumbai Indian players

Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Orange Cap

Orange Cap

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammed Siraj collects the Orange Cap on behalf of his captain David Warner.

Purple Cap

Purple Cap

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammed Siraj collects the Purple Cap on behalf of his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rising Pune Supergiant fans

Rising Pune Supergiant fans

Rising Pune Supergiant fans cheer for their team during the match.

Note: All images are taken from IPL official website

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 11:18 [IST]
