IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant

Hyderabad, May 21: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant in the Grand Finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Sunday (May 21).

Both the teams are playing the same side which played in their previous matches in the Qualifiers.

Mumbai Indians are playing in their fourth IPL final while it is maiden, and perhaps the only final for RPS - who were floated for only two IPL seasons.

Billed as a "Maharashtra Derby", the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Pune might have beaten MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky.

Mumbai's performance has been very good so far for they have won two out three finals in the IPL.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manoj Tiwary, Lockie Ferguson, Dan Christian, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar.

OneIndia News