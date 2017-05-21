IPL 2017 Final: Jaydev Unadkat's brilliant return catch to remove Lendl Simmons is a must watch

Hyderabad, May 21: The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw few brilliant display of fielding even in the final game between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians here on Sunday (May 21).

The RPS left-arm pacer took a brilliant catch, off his own ball, to get rid of Lendl Simmons and immediately sent a clear message that he is amongst contenders for the 'Perfect Catch of the Match' award and even of the season.

The Gujarat pacer impressed not only with his bowling effort for Pune, but also impressed with his superb follow-through catch in the third over of the match.

The southpaw pouched a stupendous return catch, a one-handed blinder, of his own bowling to dismiss Simmons of at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Unadkat picked up two wickets - first Parthiv Patel (4) and then Simmons (4)- in the same over.

Watch the stunning catch by Undatkat in the Grand Finale here:

Jaydev Unadkat took a stunning reflex catch to send back Lendl Simmons#IPL #IPLfinal #RPSvMI https://t.co/WLI2EYIrPz — Avinash Sharma (@avinashrcsharma) May 21, 2017

Earlier, braces by bowlers Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian enabled RPS restrict Mumbai Indians to 129 for eight in 20 overs.

Opting to bat, Mumbai had a disastrous start as Patel and Simmons departed cheaply.

Parthiv pulled straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at mid-on, while Simmons gave a return catch to Unadkat who dived low to the left -- and Mumbai were reduced to 8/2.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya came good and his 47 off 38 deliveries pulled Mumbai out of the hole. Krunal and Mitchell Johnson (13 not out) shared a strong 50-run partnership to dig them out of trouble.

Krunal milked three fours and two sixes to take Mumbai to 129/8 -- which may not be enough.

OneIndia News