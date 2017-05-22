IPL 2017 Final: Highlights: Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant; MI script history

Hyderabad, May 22: Mumbai Indians scripted history as they became the first team to lift the trophy for the third time as they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the Grand Finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Sunday (May 21).

Defending a below-par total of just 129/8 in 20 overs, Mumbai bowlers showed great character and restricted Pune to 128/6 as the match went down the wire.

Young Krunal Pandya was awarded the man of the match for his all-round effort with bat as well as from the ball. Pandya's knock of 38-ball 47 and later produced a brilliant effort with the ball and conceded just 31 runs from his quota of 4 overs.

A brilliant bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson and Karn Sharma ensured Mumbai remain on the winning side.

Earlier, MI won the toss and elected to bat as both the teams played the same side which played in their previous matches in the Qualifiers.

Earlier, braces by bowlers Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian enabled RPS restrict Mumbai Indians to 129 for eight in 20 overs.

Opting to bat, Mumbai had a disastrous start as Patel and Simmons departed cheaply.

Parthiv pulled straight into the hands of Shardul Thakur at mid-on, while Simmons gave a return catch to Unadkat who dived low to the left -- and Mumbai were reduced to 8/2.

Here are the highlights from the IPL Final:

# MS Dhoni played in his seventh IPL final, most by player in the history of the game.

# Mumbai Indians, playing their 4th IPL final, lifted the trophy for record 3 times.

# Mumbai became first team in the IPL to win three IPL trophies.

# Rohit Sharma became the first captain to lift 3 IPL trophies.

# RPS' Washington Sundar (17 years 228 days) became the youngest player to appear in an IPL final.

# Parthiv Patel was removed by Jaydev Unadkat for 4.

# Parthiv Patel scored 396 runs in the IPL this year, most runs by wicketkeepers.

# Lendl Simmons was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat by taking a superb one-handed return catch by the bowler.

# Krunal Pandya's score in the final was his best of the season

# MI's 129 is the lowest first-innings total in an IPL final so far.

# Earlier, Deccan Chargers (143) went on to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs, which was the previous lowest total.

# Mumbai successfully defended the paltry 129 to lift the trophy.

# Jasprit Bumrah once again picked up the wicket of MS Dhoni to turn the match in his team's favour.

# Pune skipper Steve Smith (51 off 50) was the top-scorer of the match.

# Only two sixes were hit by Pune in their innings.

# Pune's Ajinkya Rahane scored 44 off 38 balls.

