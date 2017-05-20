IPL 2017 Final: Here is RPS' likely Playing XI against MI

Hyderabad, May 20: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of IPL 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday (May 21).

RPS under the leadership of Australian Steve Smith will play their maiden final of the tournament, while Mumbai will appearing in their third final.

Pune had defeated Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 by 20 runs to reach the final. They had finished second in the league stage.

Mumbai Indian, on the other hand, had to appear in the Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night (May 19) and had emerged victorious, earning their ticket to final.

RPS have had a great track record against their Maharashtra rivals this season. The two sides have met thrice this time and Pune have emerged victorious in each occasion.

It is to be noted that RPS will be appearing in IPL for the last time tomorrow, as their contract with the tournament ends after this season.

As Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma's lock horns in the grand final, here are the likely playing XI of Rising Pune Supergiant.

RPS playing XI against MI

1. Rahul Tripathi Rahul Tripathi has been a revelation for Pune this season. The right-handed opening batsman has scored 388 runs in 13 matches. 2. Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane's form this season has been below as he failed to play a single big inning. The India international has scored 338 runs in 15 matches. RPS will be hoping that Rahane performs at the biggest stage. 3. Steve Smith The RPS captain has had a great IPL 2017. He has played several good knocks and is fourth in the list of Orange Cap. The Australian has scored 421 runs in 14 matches. 4. Manoj Tiwary Manoj Tiwary has played some quality and responsible knocks in the IPL 2017. Coming in the middle-order the Bengal captain has managed to score 317 runs in 14 matches. 5. MS Dhoni Appearing in his seventh IPL final, the grand old man of the tournament will look forward to performing once again at the big stage and guide his team to glory. Dhoni has scored 280 runs in 15 matches. 6. Daniel Christian Daniel Christian has been a consistent performer for Pune this season with both bat and bowl. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Christian has to take the onus of being the main all-rounder of the team. He has scored 75 runs and taken 9 wickets in 12 matches. 7. Washington Sundar Another youngster who has performed brilliantly for the RPS side is spinner Washington Sundar. The right-arm bowler who replaced R. Ashwin in the team has taken 8 wickets in 10 matches. He was also the man of the match against MI last match. 8. Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches for Pune and is one of their main strike bowlers. 9. Adam Zampa Adam Zampa has played only 5 matches for RPS due to the towering presence of Imran Tahir. Now in Tahir's absence, Zampa will have to take the centre stage. The Australian has taken 5 wickets so far. 10. Jaydev Unadkat Jaydev Unadkat is the second best fast bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar this season. In the 11 matches he has played he has taken 22 wickets and is a contender for the Purple Cap. 11. Lockie Ferguson Lockie Ferguson has got limited opportunities this season. He has played 3 matches and taken 3 wickets.

