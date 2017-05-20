IPL 2017 Final: Here is MI's likely Playing XI against RPS

Hyderabad, May 20: Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally qualified for the finals of IPL 2017 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2 last night (May 19).

They now face Maharashtra rivals Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), a team who qualified from Qualifier 2 beating Mumbai. [RPS' likely Playing XI against MI]

RPS have been a nemesis for MI this season as the Mumbai outfit has lost three out of three matches they played. So the odds will be clearly in favour of Pune in this magnum opus clash.

Mumbai Indians will be playing their third final in the 10 seasons of IPL. They have a hundred percent record in the final appearances so far.

Rohit Sharma has won the title twice as a captain of Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015) and once as a player for Deccan Chargers (2009). It is a chance for Rohit to win his fourth title.

As the Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith's teams gear up for the grand final, here is the likely starting XI of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians likely starting XI

Lendl Simmons Lendl Simmons has only paid 6 matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 134 runs. MI will bank heavily on his performance at the top of the order. Parthiv Patel Parthiv Patel has been one of the most consistent players in the MI side this season. He has scored 391 runs in 15 matches. 6. Hardik Pandya The India international all-rounder has been pretty good for the MI in both batting and bowling department. While he has take on 6 wickets in 16 matches for Mumbai, he has scored 240 runs. Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya has been absolutely brilliant with both bat and ball for MI this time. In 12 matches he played he has taken 12 wickets and scored 196 runs. Karn Sharma Karn Sharma has played 8 matches for MI this time and taken 8 wickets. He was the man of the match in the second qualifier against KKR. Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga arguably the best bowler in the history of the tournament, has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches for MI this time. Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah, the death ball specialist for MI is the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 18 wickets from 15 matches. 11. Mitchell Johnson The veteran Australian did not get many chances this time due to the towering presence of Mitchell McClenghan this time. Due to the Kiwi's injury, Johnson will be in the playing XI.

OneIndia News