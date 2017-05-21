IPL 2017 Final: Fans pick their sides ahead of epic clash; MS Dhoni is people's favourite

New Delhi, May 21: With just hours ahead of the epic final in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 in Hyderabad, fans have started backing their favourite teams.

IPL Special Site; Photos; Results and scorecards

Some fans are backing Rising Pune Supergiant due to the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is playing his seventh IPL final, in the side while Mumbai Indians' supporters are sending their best wishes to the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Mumbai Indians are going to play their fourth IPL final while it will be the maiden and perhaps the only final for RPS, which was supposed to play only two IPL seasons.

Pune might have beaten MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky.

Mumbai's performance has been very good so far for they have won two out three finals in the IPL so far. Some of the MI stars, like skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have a fair idea of how to win a mega final as they have been a part of the victorious 2013 and 2015 sides.

While RPS skipper Steve Smith will be playing his first IPL final and his team is short of two of their main match winners Imran Tahir and Ben Stokes.

Fans are pouring their best wishes to their favourite sides ahead of the final.

Here's how fans are reacting on Twitter ahead of final:

OneIndia News