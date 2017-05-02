IPL 2017: Fans hail Yuvraj Singh for his incredible batting against Delhi

New Delhi, May 2: Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 70 off 41 balls, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) post 185/3 in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils (DD).
Yuvraj Singh was at his very best especially in the end overs to guide his team to formidable total at the end of 20 overs.
At one point Hyderabad were struggling at 92/3 in 12 overs. But Yuvraj along with Moises Henriques took the score past 180. Henriques remained not out on 25 off 18 balls.
In the last 3 overs, Yuvraj and Henriques scored 52 runs. The veteran Indian southpaw was absolute carnage in the ending overs to completely demolish Delhi bowling.
As fans got a glimpse of vintage Yuvraj Singh, they went crazy on Twitter and praised the player.
Here are some of the tweets on Yuvraj Singh:
|
Yuvraj's second highest IPL score
This knock against Delhi is Yuvraj Singh's second highest IPL score.
|
Yuvraj makes bowlers helpless
When Yuvraj Singh is in form he makes bowlers helpless.
|
Fans praise Yuvraj for his brilliant knock
Fans praise Yuvraj Singh for his brilliant knock of 70 runs against Delhi.
|
Some kind words from Brett Lee
Brett Lee praised Yuvraj Singh.
|
Only 'Yuvi Can'
Fans go berserk as Yuvraj score 70 off 41 balls.
|
Yuvraj rules the ground where he plays
A fan said Yuvraj not only plays on a ground but he rules it.
|
It was 'Vintage Yuvraj'
Yuvraj Singh displayed a vintage performance against Delhi Daredevils.
|
Unstoppable Yuvraj
Yuvraj Singh was indeed unstoppable as he ransacked the Delhi bowling lineup.
|
Fans were amazed by Yuvraj's performance
Fans were mesmerized by Yuvraj Singh's brilliant knock against Delhi.
|
Absolute carnage by Yuvraj
Yuvraj Singh was absolutely unstoppable against Delhi today.
OneIndia News