IPL 2017: Fans hail Yuvraj Singh for his incredible batting against Delhi

New Delhi, May 2: Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 70 off 41 balls, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) post 185/3 in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils (DD).

Yuvraj Singh was at his very best especially in the end overs to guide his team to formidable total at the end of 20 overs.

At one point Hyderabad were struggling at 92/3 in 12 overs. But Yuvraj along with Moises Henriques took the score past 180. Henriques remained not out on 25 off 18 balls.

In the last 3 overs, Yuvraj and Henriques scored 52 runs. The veteran Indian southpaw was absolute carnage in the ending overs to completely demolish Delhi bowling.

As fans got a glimpse of vintage Yuvraj Singh, they went crazy on Twitter and praised the player.

Here are some of the tweets on Yuvraj Singh:

