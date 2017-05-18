IPL 2017 Eliminator: Video - KKR celebrate win against SRH

Bengaluru, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked up a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday (May 17) to make it to the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. [Photos: Kolkata beat Hyderabad]

They began the match on a great note as the bowlers restricted Hyderabad to just 128/7 in 20 overs. Everything was going as per plan and KKR were on course to chase down such a low total with ease. [Match Scorecard] [Play-offs need to have reserve day: SRK]

But the anticlimax as heavy downpour in Bengaluru spoiled Kolkata's run chase. Thankfully the match was resumed very late and by applying the D/L method, the equation for Kolkata was to score 48 runs in 6 overs.

After losing three wickets within first 7 balls, captain Gautam Gambhir took the onus on himself and guided his team to victory. Debutante this season Ishank Jaggi supported him from the other hand.'

KKR will now face Mumbai India (MI) in the Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 19) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After the match, Kolkata had a bash back at their hotel. They had a cake cutting session and Ishank Jaggi was selected as the man of the moment to cut the cake.

Man of the match Nathan Coulter-Nile spoke to KKR's official website and said: "Ya, I am making a habit of not playing games as well so, hopefully, i'll play few more games and pick the man of the match."

Piyush Chawla picked up the important wicket of David Warner. On getting Warner wicket, he said: "Obviously it was good you know. He is one of the best batsmen and the way he played against us last game, so it was important to pick up his wicket. So I am very happy."

Ishank Jaggi who played his first in IPL 2017, said: "Can't even explain. I have been waiting for this for the past four years and finally got the chance to get into the game.

"I know it was a very pressure and tricky situation when I went there but I was happy to get the team out of it and I hope they don't put the cake on my face."

Here is the video of KKR's celebration

OneIndia News