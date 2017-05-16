IPL 2017: Eliminator - SRH's Yuvraj Singh to undergo fitness test

Bengaluru, May 16: Ace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Yuvraj Singh will undergo a fitness test ahead of their eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2017.

IPL Special Site; Play-offs Schedule; Photos

Yuvraj had hurt his little finger while fielding against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 8. He was immediately taken off the field in a lot of pain. [Nehra ruled out of play-offs]

He had missed SRH's last league match against Gujarat Lions on Saturday (May 13).

Speaking on Yuvraj's situation ahead of the team's eliminator match, SRH coach Tom Moody stated: "Yuvraj will be undergoing a fitness test this evening. We'll be giving him every opportunity to prove his fitness. At this stage, we're reasonably confident."

Yuvraj Singh played quite a few crucial knocks for Hyderabad this season. He played a match winning knock of 62 off 49 balls in the very first match of the tournament against RCB.

The Indian southpaw has played 11 matches so far in the tournament scoring 243 runs. He has two half-centuries.

Sunrisers finished third in the league stage behind Mumbai and Pune respectively. They play KKR in the eliminator, a repeat of the previous season. Last season they had defeated the Kolkata outfit by 22 runs and eventually won the league.

Speaking about eliminator clash, Tom Moody added: "Got a lot of fond memories. But comparing last year with this year. These are completely different circumstances. Different balance to our side.

"KKR have got different personnel and are playing a different style, with Lynn and Narine at the top."

Earlier Moody confirmed that veteran fast bowler Ashish Nehra has been ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury.

OneIndia News