IPL 2017 Eliminator Photos: Kolkata beat Hyderabad

Bengaluru, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets in the Eliminator in Bengaluru to qualify for Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. They will face Mumbai Indians (MI) next on Friday (May 19). [Match Scorecard]

In a match which witnessed a lot of drama due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru last night (May 17) was never short of entertainment. [Match Highlights]

SRH batting first managed to post a very low total of 128 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. KKR bowlers were brilliant to restrict the opponent for just 128.

But heavy rains affected the game just after the Hyderabad innings. After a lot of delays and waiting, applying the D/L method, KKR's target was set 48 runs in 6 overs.

Kolkata lost their first 3 wickets for just 12 runs. But captain Gautam Gambhir single-handedly won the game for his side scoring 32 off 25 balls.

Here are some photos from the match

KKR players celebrate (Image courtesy: BCCI) Piyush Chawla (centre) celebrates a wicket with his teammates. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Image courtesy: BCCI) Kolkata Knight Riders' Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates after taking a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner plays a shot during the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Gautam Gambhir celebrate the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 10 eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gautam Gambhir (left) and Ishank Jaggi (Image courtesy: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir and IshankJaggi rejoice after winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. These two batsmen remained unbeaten at the end. KKR players Kolkata Knight Riders players walk off the field after the first innings as rain starts during the IPL 10 eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders owner actor Shahrukh Khan during the IPL 10 eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. SRH players after the match (Image courtesy: BCCI) Dejected Sunrisers Hyderabad players after losing the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. David Warner (front) and Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner and Ken Williamson runs between the wicket during the IPL 10 eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch covered due to rain Pitch covered by plastic sheet as it rains during the IPL 10 eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

