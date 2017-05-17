IPL 2017: Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders invite Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first

Bengaluru, May 17: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in the eliminator game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Wednesday (May 17).

Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir elected to chase against defending champions as the winner of the encounter will play Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians on May 19.

Both the teams would be eyeing a win against each other in front of crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to inch one step closer towards facing Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday (May 21).

(What happens if Eliminator and Qualifier 2 are washed out?)

Both the sides have made four changes each to their Playing XI tonight. Hyderabad are playing Ishank Jaggi and Chris Jordan for the first time in the tournament.

KKR, who lost to Mumbai by nine runs in their last league encounter, made four changes to the side with Manish Pandey injured and Suryakumar Yadav replacing him.

Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ishank Jaggi were also included in place of Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot for KKR.

Sunrisers on the other hand, came out victorious in their must-win tie against Gujarat Lions. Captain David Warner also made four changes with the good news of Yuvraj Singh returning to the playing XI along with Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma and Kane Williamson.

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda are out of Hyderabad's playing XI.

Playing XIs:

SRH XI: David Warner (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha (WK), Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul.

KKR XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Robin Uthappa (WK), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.

OneIndia News