IPL 2017: Eliminator Highlights: Kolkata Vs Hyderabad; KKR win by D/L method

Bengaluru, May 18: Skipper Gautam Gautam guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain curtailed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 Eliminator encounter here on Thursday (May 18).

IPL Special Site; Play-offs schedule; Photos; Match scorecard

Heavy showers coupled with strong winds delayed start of the second innings and Kolkata were given a target of 48 from 6 overs, which KKR achieved for the loss of three wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Match report)

KKR lost three wickets in quick succession but skipper Gambhir remained cool as cucumber to ensure his team reaches home comfortably. Ishank Jaggi was present at the other end on unbeaten 5.

They will now face Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier match on Friday (May 19) at the same venue. (Photos: Rain plays spoilsport)

Earlier, Kolkata rode on a superlative show by their bowlers to restrict defending champions Hyderabad to 128/7 in 20 overs.

Right at the end of the first innings, it started drizzling and in no time it turned into heavy rain, delaying KKR's response after skipper Gambhir won the toss and chose to bowl seeing the slow nature of the 22-yard strip.

None of the Hyderabad batsmen could score a half century, with skipper David Warner managing only 37 off 35 balls as the highest score of the innings.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers while Umesh Yadav (2/21) continued his good show as the two-time IPL champions made the most of the slow Chinnaswamy wicket to keep Warner and company in check.

Here are the highlights from the match between KKR and SRH:

# Kolkata were given a target of 48 from 6 overs under D/L method.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave KKR two jolts in the first over itself by dismissing Chris Lynn and Yusuf Pathan on two successive deliveries.

# Chris Lynn was caught behind by Naman Ojha for 6.

# Yusuf Pathan was run out for golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

# Robin Uthappa did not last long too, holing out to Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid wicket off Chris Jordan's bowling.

# Gambhir steadied the ship after KKR were 12/3 with an unbeaten 19-ball 32.

# Ishank Jaggi, playing his first match, was not out on five.

# KKR will now face Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

# KKR were defeated by SRH last year in the Eliminator. They have now avenged last year's defeat.

# None of the Hyderabad batsmen could score a half century.

# SRH skipper David Warner top scored with only 37 off 35 balls.

# David Warner became first foreign player to score 4000 runs in the IPL, fifth overall.

# 50 runs partnership between Kane Williamson and David Warner for the second wicket off 46 deliveries.

# Kane Williamson scored 24 off 26-balls. He was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

# Piyush Chawla clean bowled David Warner for 37 (35 balls).

# Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

# Coulter-Nile leaked just three runs from the 19th over.

# Trent Boult (1/30) allowed just seven in the 20th over and also took the wicket of Naman Ojha (16) off the final ball.

# David Warner finishes IPL 10 as highest run-scorer, so far, with 641 runs from 14 games.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar finishes with leading wicket-taker, so far, with 26 scalps from 14 games.

OneIndia News