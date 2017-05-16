IPL 2017: Eliminator 1: Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad likely Playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, May 16: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the first eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday (May 17).

IPL Special Site; Play-offs schedule; Photos

SRH, who are placed at third position at end of league games, will have to win this game to keep their hopes of defending their title alive.

The winner between the two in Bengaluru will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.

Sunrisers have done well under the leadership of their inspiring captain David Warner, who is the leading run-getter in the tournament. If the Australian swashbuckler explodes against KKR then there will be no stopping SRH.

As the team heavily relies upon their skipper, it is a matter of concern for SRH as well. However, Warner's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is just behind him in the Orange Cap standings but Dhawan hasn't been at his explosive best in the tournament.

Also, team's middle-order looks a little rusty as they have been inconsistent in the tournament. But, their bowlers have been best performers in this season and a lot will depend upon how they perform against KKR.

Here is the likely Playing XI of SRH against KKR:

1. David Warner (C) The skipper has been the backbone of the team and has led SRH from the front. A lot would once again depend on his performance if Hyderabad fancy their chances of making it to the second qualifier. 2. Shikhar Dhawan The left-handed batsman from Delhi will open the innings for SRH with Warner. He will have to perform well if Hyderabad want to win the match. 3. Kane Williamson The New Zealand skipper and stylish batsman will be playing against KKR. Team would be expecting him to explode against KKR to help post or chase a big total. 4. Moises Henriques The right-handed batting all-rounder has played some fine knocks for SRH so far. He has been a good bowler in the middle overs and remained economical. Hence, he will be the third overseas player to play for SRH against KKR. 5. Yuvraj Singh/ Deepak Hooda Yuvraj Singh played quite a few crucial knocks for Hyderabad this season. He played a match winning knock of 62 off 49 balls in the very first match of the tournament against RCB. The Indian southpaw has played 11 matches so far in the tournament scoring 243 runs. He has two half-centuries. He had hurt his little finger while fielding against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 8. He was immediately taken off the field in a lot of pain. So, he'll undergo a fitness test before the crucial game. If he's not fit, then Deepak Hooda might play in his place. 6. Vijay Shankar/Bipul Sharma The youngster slammed a half-century for SRH in the must win game against Gujarat Lions. He might just get rewarded for his performance in the previous game. The team management might think of playing spinner Bipul Sharma at this spot, for he has been part of the team for some time and will do the job of the second spinner for the team. 7. Naman Ojha (WK) The experienced wicketkeeper batsman will be doing the job of team's glovesman. 8. Rashid Khan The Afghan spinner will definitely make it to the playing xi on Wednesday against KKR. The 18-year-old has been brilliant with the ball and will be leading the spin department. 9. Mohammed Siraj The young Hyderabad pacer has impressed with his bowling performance in the tournament and deserves a spot in the Playing XI. 10. Siddharth Kaul The young pacer has been a revelation for the Sunrisers in the tournament. He has picked up wickets and bowled economically. Team would require similar performance from him again. 11. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Team would be expecting another lethal bowling effort from the leading wicket-taker in the IPL season 10. Bhuvneshwar will once again lead the pace battery against KKR and eyeing those crucial wickets for his team.

Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

OneIndia News