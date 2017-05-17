IPL 2017: Dream come true to bat with Dhoni, says RPS' Manoj Tiwary

Mumbai, May 17: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary suggested that it was a dream come true for him to bat alongside MS Dhoni. [Match Highlights]

IPL Special Site; Play-off Schedule; Photos; Match Scorecard

Tiwary and Dhoni formed a 73 runs partnership for the fourth wicket to guide RPS to a formidable total of 162 runs in 20 overs. The total proved to be enough as they defeated Mumbai by 20 runs in the qualifier 1 of IPL 2017. [Match Photos]

The Bengal captain was the highest scorer for RPS last night. He scored 58 off 48 balls and formed two crucial partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane first and later Dhoni. [Dhoni in seventh heaven with IPL record]

After Pune's innings, commentator Danny Morrison caught up with Tiwary and asked him about his feeling of playing alongside Dhoni to which Tiwary replied: "It's like a dream come true for me. I have been part of the Indian team for a lot of matches and lot of tours but didn't get the opportunity to bat with him. Today was like one of the dreams which we all cricketers want to be.

"It was a pleasure to watch from the other end the way he was hitting sixes and it shows how technique and your shape can help to hit big sixes along with power."

On asked if the pitch was a little slow, the batsman suggested: "Not little but more than that. If our bowlers can bring variations in their deliveries, I think it is going to be a difficult chase for them, unless dew comes into play."

Watch the full interview

Pune reached their maiden final in just their second season in IPL. Mumbai, on the other hand, will travel to Bengaluru to take on the winner of the SRH-KKR match in the eliminator on Friday (May 19).

OneIndia News