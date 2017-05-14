IPL 2017: Did Pandya brothers fight after match against KKR?

Mumbai, May 14: The Pandya brothers of Mumbai Indians (MI), Hardik and Krunal were engaged in an altercation on Twitter today (May 14). [MI become first team to win 100 T20 matches]

The younger brother Hardik sent a cryptic tweet a few hours ago which read, "Sometimes in life, people closest to you end up disappointing you the most. Not cool, bro!"

Krunal was quick to respond to his brother's jibe and replied, ".@hardikpandya7, this shouldn't have happened in the first place. I am bade bhaiyya for a reason. Let's not make this a big issue!"

Well, it is still not clear what exactly happened between the two siblings after Mumbai Indians' win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night (May 13).

Mumbai qualified for the playoffs as the number 1 team and will play either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) if Pune beat Punjab today (May 14).

Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in last night's triumph of Mumbai. While Bowling, Pandya conceded just 22 runs in his 4 overs and took 2 big wickets of Manish Pandey and Colin de Grandhomme at a crucial juncture, Krunal bowled 2 overs and conceded just 14 runs.

In the ongoing IPL, the Pandya brothers have displayed great all-round performances so far. Hardik Pandya has taken 6 wickets in 14 matches and scored 226 runs.

Krunal, on the other hand, has scored 136 runs in 10 matches and scalped 10 wickets.

