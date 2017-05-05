IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant thanks fans for 'lovely messages'

New Delhi, May 5: Delhi Daredevils' batsman Rishabh Pant has thanked his fans in a video message for all the love and support he was bestowed upon after his blistering knock against Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match.
Pant hammered 97 off 43 runs to set up a remarkable run chase as Delhi chased down a target of 209 in 17.3 overs for the loss of 3 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Twitterati, including cricketers, went berserk to watch 19-year-old Pant play in one of the best knocks in the history of the IPL.
Pant along with Sanju Samson stitched a partnership of 143 for the second wicket to bring Daredevils into the contention.
Chasing a mammoth 209, the left-right combo of Pant (97) and Samson (61) plundered the Gujarat bowlers all over the park to raise a 143-run stand of mere 63 balls to overhaul the target with 15 balls to spare.
The southpaw smashed six boundaries and nine sixes in his stay at the crease and made the run chase a cake walk for Delhi.
By the time he was dismissed by Basil Thampi, Pant had ensured Delhi were in a winning position.
Impressed with Pant's performance, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to hail the Delhi lad's brilliant knock.
Here's the video message from Pant for his supporters:
Thank you for the love and support, says Pant
"A token of appreciation for the lovely messages I have received. Thank you," wrote Pant with the video message.
Sourav Ganguly
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to hail Pant for his innings against Gujarat.
Virender Sehwag
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded Pant for believing in his talent.
Rohit Sharma
India cricketer and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma felt Pant deserved to complete a century.
Harbhajan Singh
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also hailed Pant for his knock against Gujarat.
Sachin Tendulkar
Last but not the least, this is how cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Pant.
