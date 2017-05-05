IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant thanks fans for 'lovely messages'

New Delhi, May 5: Delhi Daredevils' batsman Rishabh Pant has thanked his fans in a video message for all the love and support he was bestowed upon after his blistering knock against Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match.

Pant hammered 97 off 43 runs to set up a remarkable run chase as Delhi chased down a target of 209 in 17.3 overs for the loss of 3 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Twitterati, including cricketers, went berserk to watch 19-year-old Pant play in one of the best knocks in the history of the IPL.

Pant along with Sanju Samson stitched a partnership of 143 for the second wicket to bring Daredevils into the contention.

Chasing a mammoth 209, the left-right combo of Pant (97) and Samson (61) plundered the Gujarat bowlers all over the park to raise a 143-run stand of mere 63 balls to overhaul the target with 15 balls to spare.

The southpaw smashed six boundaries and nine sixes in his stay at the crease and made the run chase a cake walk for Delhi.

By the time he was dismissed by Basil Thampi, Pant had ensured Delhi were in a winning position.

Impressed with Pant's performance, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to hail the Delhi lad's brilliant knock.

Here's the video message from Pant for his supporters:

A token of appreciation for the lovely messages I have received. Thank you 😇 pic.twitter.com/nb7YHFfRZm — Rishab Pant (@RishabPant777) May 5, 2017 Thank you for the love and support, says Pant "A token of appreciation for the lovely messages I have received. Thank you," wrote Pant with the video message. Rishabh pant,Sanju Samson ...tonite wow..keep an eye on them teams ...they are special.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 4, 2017 Sourav Ganguly Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to hail Pant for his innings against Gujarat. Love batsman with tremendous belief in themselves which is backed by a special ability for ball hitting.Extra Special today frm Rishabh Pant — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 4, 2017 Virender Sehwag Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded Pant for believing in his talent. Deserved a hundred @RishabPant777 fearless knock. Well played #III — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 4, 2017 Rohit Sharma India cricketer and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma felt Pant deserved to complete a century. Brilliant innings from two talented young batsmen #sanjusamson & @RishabPant777 👏👏Loved their positivity,skill and fearless approach👌 #IPL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 4, 2017 Harbhajan Singh Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also hailed Pant for his knock against Gujarat. One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 4, 2017 Sachin Tendulkar Last but not the least, this is how cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Pant.

OneIndia News