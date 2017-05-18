IPL 2017: David Warner thanks India and SRH fans

Hyderabad, May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner thanked all the fans of the team for their support and also thanked India for the hospitality. [Photos: KKR beat SRH]

The Australian southpaw left the country today (May 18) after SRH were knocked out of IPL 2017 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night (May 17) in the eliminator. [Match Scorecard]

The ace opening batsman first and foremost thanked India for the hospitality. He tweeted: "Thanks to India and @SunRisers for your hospitality the last few months. We couldn't get the job done but we tried our best."

Then he thanked the SRH fans for their brilliant support. He wrote: "Thanks to all the @SunRisers fans for all your support. It means a lot to us as a franchise and players."

Finally, he expressed his gratitude towards each and everyone who made his IPL journey amazing, "Thank you to every single person that made our time in India amazing. I can't express how."

Warner also posted a collage of photographs of his family on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you to every single person that made our time in India amazing. I can't express how thankful and grateful I am. @sunrisershyd it's been a privilege to be a part of this franchise and we are sorry we couldn't get the job done this year but we tried our best. Good luck to the remaining teams. Thanks also to all our fans out there, without your continued support we would not be able to play the game that we love."

David Warner was simply brilliant for SRH this season in the IPL. After finishing second in the Orange Cap last season with 848 runs, the batsman this time is leading the charts with 641 runs in 14 matches and is favourite to win the Orange Cap.

He scored 4 half-centuries and a century this time maintaining an average strike rate of 141.81. His average was 58.27.

