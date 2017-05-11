IPL 2017: David Warner shares daughters' pictures, guards a 'scared' Ivy Mae

Bengaluru, May 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner's secret to batting success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is his family.

The left-handed Australian is on top of the batting charts with 535 runs from 12 matches. When on the field, Warner is aggressive against the bowlers but off the field he has a softer side which was revealed by the man himself on social media.

During IPL 10, Warner has been sharing images of his wife Candice, daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae. The pictures posted on his "Instagram" account have been liked by many and attracted comments.

Today (May 11), Warner shared an image of Ivy where she is giving the thumbs up sign wearing an SRH hat. The skipper said his daughter is thanking all SRH fans for the support this season. This was after SRH finished their home games. They have one match left in the league phase, against Gujarat Lions (GL) in Kanpur on Saturday (May 13).

SRH, the defending champions, are currently placed 4th in the 8-team standings. They have 15 points.

Here are some of the images shared by Warner

The couple Warner and his wife Candice are photographed at a dinner table. He wrote, "Date night with the wife woohooo. Love this lady so much. From the bottom to the top now we're here. #respect #selfie #havetohaveto." At a game "I love having my family by my side when I play. Was too hot for little Indi Rae to come along. We will bounce back next game. #family #cricketlife #havetohaveto #orangearmy," said Warner. 'Scared' Ivy guarded "Someone has been scared by the lightening and thunder outside. First real storm. Thinks the man upstairs is angry haha. #family #snuggleuptime," wrote Warner in his "Instagram" post with this picture. Mother and children "Mummy delivering some goods this morning hehe. @candywarner1 #family #havetohaveto." This was shared by Warner on Thursday (May 11). Flying the SRH flag "Ivy Mae loving the @iplt20 #goorangearmy," said Warner. Thanks supporters "Ivy Mae would like to thank all the @sunrisershyd fans that support us. We hope to see you all back in Hyderabad soon. Fingers crossed. #orangearmy #biggameahead," wrote Warner today.

