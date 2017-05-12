IPL 2017: Classic Catch! MS Dhoni takes a beauty behind the stumps

New Delhi, May 12: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave another opportunity to his fans to flood the social media in his praise during the encounter against Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

The Rising Pune Supergiant wicketkeeper took a blinder behind the stumps to remove Marlon Samuels for 27 (21 balls) at Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium.



The time, the strech, and the catch were all executed to the perfection by MS Dhoni, who has time and again proved why he's considered the best man behind the stumps.

Dhoni simply plucked the ball out of thin air as Samuels top-edged the short-pitched ball from Dan Christian.

The Carribean batsman's attempt to hook the short delivery outside off failed to derive the desired results as Dhoni timed his jump to perfection, stretched his right hand to the maximum and took the catch.

Watch the video of the catch here:

#IPL VIDEO: The timing. The stretch. The catch. @msdhoni Classic #DDvRPS https://t.co/DeREImcwcy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2017

Samuels' dismissal in the final ball of the 14th over was the fourth Delhi wicket to fall.

It was Dhoni's 101st dismissal behind the stumps in the IPL and it came in a special way. He later effected a lightening quick stumping to get rid of Corey Anderson.

The Ranchi stumper's brilliance behind the stumps foiled Delhi's plans, when the former India skipper effected a perfect stumping to end Anderson's five-ball stay.

Watch Dhoni's stumping:

.@msdhoni #IPL MUST WATCH VIDEO: @msdhoni in action - in a FLASH #DDvRPS https://t.co/Fp7MkgWtc3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Karun Nair (64) played exceptionally and guided Daredevils to score 168/8 in the set 20 overs.

Electing to bat after calling the toss correctly, Daredevils were off to a disastrous start, losing the key wickets of opener Sanju Samson (2) and one down Shreyas Iyer (3) cheaply.

Nair and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (36) then steadied the ship with a 74-run third wicket stand.

