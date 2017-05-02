IPL 2017: Chris Lynn back in training for KKR

Kolkata, May 2: Dashing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batsman Chris Lynn could be seen in action soon, according to his teammate Colin de Grandhomme on Tuesday (May 2). [Lynn in doubt for rest of IPL] [Lynn will play a role in IPL, says Kallis]

The Queenslander hit the nets for the first time on the eve of KKR's game against Rising Pune Supergiant more than three weeks after injuring his left shoulder while attempting a catch during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 9. [Kolkata Vs Pune - Preview]

"He is trying to get back as fast as he can. He will be training with us today so let's see," teammate and New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme told reporters here when quizzed about Lynn's fitness.

"The shoulder is slowly getting there. I had a cortisone injection the other day and it worked really well," Lynn told Cricket Australia (CA)'s website from Kolkata.

Lynn's inclusion will further boost an already strong KKR batting line-up. The 27-year-old's comeback could also see the end of Sunil Narine as an opener, an experiment which has so far worked considerably well for the men in purple.

IANS