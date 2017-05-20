IPL 2017: Captain Gautam Gambhir thanks KKR fans

Bengaluru, May 20: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir thanked all their fans for their unconditional support for the team in a heartfelt tweet.

KKR bowed out of IPL 2017 after conceding a 6 wickets defeats against Mumbai Indians (MI) yesterday in the Qualifier 2.

Gautam Gambhir wrote on his official twitter handle: "Tks for being a wonderful support 4 @KKRiders,but 4 u all this journey won't have been fun. Tried our best may b our best wasn't good enuff."

The Kolkata outfit have been fairly consistent in this season's campaign. After starting the tournament with a bang, at one point they were favourites to finish the league stage among the top two teams.

But due to some hiccups at the end of the league stage, they finished fourth and qualified for the playoffs.

In the Eliminator they pulled off a dramatic win over defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after rain played the role of the villain.

But their batting line-up terribly collapsed against MI last night as they were bowled out for just 107 runs in less than 20 overs.

Captain Gautam Gambhir, as usual, was among the best batsmen in IPL. He scored 498 runs in 16 matches and is likely to finish the tournament as the second highest run-scorer.

It has to be noted that after these 10 seasons, all the teams will release their players in the free pool and fresh auctions will take place next season.

OneIndia News