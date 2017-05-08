IPL 2017: Bollywood actor calls Virat Kohli 'monkey'

Bengaluru, May 8: Film actor, producer and critic Kamaal R Khan insulted Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli by calling him a 'monkey'.

Kamaal Khan or KRK as he is popularly known as recently tweeted about RCB and Virat where he compared the cricketer with a monkey.

His tweet read: "Umpire must give out if @imVkohli is saying dat Pathan is out, otherwise he will start jumping n abusing on the pitch like a monkey."

Umpire must give out if @imVkohli is saying dat Pathan is out, othrwise he will start jumping n abusing on the pitch like a monkey #KKRvRCB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 7, 2017

KRK is pretty infamous for his controversial tweets and bizarre opinions on other eminent celebrities. He tweeted about RCB during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) yesterday (May 7).

This is not the first time that film personality called Virat names. A few days back he had tweeted: "Today #RCB is in the bottom of #IPL2017 just because of arrogance of Aashiq @imVkohli n looting corrupt nature of Bhagoda @TheVijayMallya!"

Today #RCB is in the bottom of #IPL2017 just because of arrogance of Aashiq @imVkohli n looting corrupt nature of Bhagoda @TheVijayMallya! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 5, 2017

His attacks were not only limited for the Indian captain. KRK even targetted former Indian and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) captain MS Dhoni.

He had said: "Great @msdhoni is seeing his bat after every flop shot in such a way, like, it's only bat's mistake if he is not able to hit the ball."

Great @msdhoni is seeing his bat after every flop shot in such a way, like, it's only bat's mistake if he is not able to hit the ball. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 6, 2017

Virat Kohli has had a bad IPL 2017 as he himself failed to score runs and his team are currently struggling at the bottom of the league table with just 5 points from 13 matches.

While criticism is always appreciated and welcomed, but such irritating and infuriating comments from KRK was totally uncalled for.

