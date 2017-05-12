IPL 2017 betting scam: Two Gujarat Lions players likely to be questioned

The police are likely to question two Gujarat Lions players soon following the arrest of three bookies in connection with the IPL 2017 betting scam. The three bookies are alleged to have named two players from the Gujarat Lions team. The bookies were arrested from a hotel in Kanpur.

The police found Rs 40.90 lakh in cash and five mobile phones from the suspects who have been identified as Ramesh Nayan Shah a businessman from Thane, Vikas Chauhan and Ramesh Kumar who hail from Kanpur. Two were arrested from the 17th floor of a hotel while Ramesh Kumar was picked up from the Green Park stadium.

Investigations have revealed that Ramesh Kumar who was contracted with putting up hoardings in the stadium had booked the other two in the hotel. The police say that these persons may have been successful in placing bets on the IPL game. Shah, the police say was in touch with an Ajmer based person called Bunty who is alleged to be the kingpin of this racket.

Shah during his questioning is alleged to have disclosed the names of two Gujarat Lions players. In a WhatsApp message sent to Bunty, Shah had said, the two are set and will do as asked. In another message he had also said that the Gujarat Lions team would lose the match even after scoring 200 runs.

The BCCI issued a statement claiming that a betting bid was "foiled".

"The anti corruption unit of the BCCI has been tracking activities of certain individuals, as a result of which, three suspects were arrested in Kanpur, on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh police crime branch could successfully foil the alleged betting attempts of the accused. This was an outcome of the ACU of the BCCI, having worked closely with various law enforcement agencies, who will continue further investigations, in this matter."

