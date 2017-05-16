IPl 2017: Pune all-rounder Ben Stokes trolls Jet Airways

Pune, May 16: Indian domestic airline Jet Airways misspelt England international and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) allrounder Ben Stokes' name on a boarding pass.

Stokes on his official Instagram account posted a photograph of his boarding pass which read 'Strokes Ben'. He captioned the photograph as 'Typo'. [Pietersen slams ECB for calling back Stokes]

The player was travelling to New Delhi to Pune as suggested by the photograph of Stokes' boarding pass.

Here is the Instagram post of Ben Stokes:

Typo

Ben Stokes was bought in the IPL auction 2017 by RPS for a record Rs 14.5 crores. He played 12 matches in the league stage of IPL 2017 before leaving the franchise to join national duties.

The all-rounder proved to be a perfect value for money buy for the Pune franchise. He scored 316 runs in 12 matches and took 12 wickets. He also scored a crucial century against Gujarat Lions in one of the matches during the ongoing IPL.

RPS have reached the playoffs finishing second in the league. They will face Mumbai Indians in the qualifier match on Tuesday (May 16) at Mumbai.

Stokes has left Pune to join his national team England. England will be preparing for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Spain.

Before leaving India, in another post, Stokes thanked his fans and his team RPS for all the support. He wrote, "Had an amazing time with the @punesupergiants in this years #ipl10 big last game for me today, hopefully, we can get the win and get through to the finals, thanks to everyone involved and to the fans who have been amazing #rpsg."

Had an amazing time with the @punesupergiants in this years #ipl10 big last game for me today,hopefully we can get the win and get through to the finals,thanks to everyone involved and to the fans who have been amazing #rpsg

