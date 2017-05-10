IPL 2017: Axar Patel takes a blinder in the deep to dismiss Robin Uthappa for duck

Mohali, May 10: At a time when dropped catches have become a routine in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, Kings XI Punjab recorded a 14-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders thanks to some good fielding.

KXIP's Axar Patel took a stunning catch in the deep to get rid of Robin Uthappa for a golden duck before the explosive batsman proved costly for them. [Highlights]

Patel covered a good distance running before he completed the catch diving towards the right hand.

It was Axar's brilliance in the deep that helped Rahul Tewatia give Kolkata two jolts, first Gautam Gambhir and later Uthappa, in the same over and pushed the visitors on the backfoot.

Here's the brilliant catch from Axar:

Axar Patel plucks a blinder to dismiss Robin Uthappa #KXIPvKKR #IPL https://t.co/qORbksBHsf — Avinash Sharma (@avinashrcsharma) May 9, 2017

Patel took one more catch and a effected the runout of dangerous Chris Lynn to put the final nail in the coffin of KKR's defeat.

Put into bat first after losing the toss, Punjab scored 167/6 in 20 overs and set a target of 168 for KKR to chase. In response, KKR could only muster 153/6 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Punjab bowlers performed well in the middle overs to put a brake over KKR's run flow and ensured the visiting side fells way short of the target.

With this win, KXIP stayed in contention in the race for playoffs. They now need to win both their remaining game to make it to the top four in the IPL points table.

